Marshall Wace LLP Sells 429,919 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,919 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Nomad Foods worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

