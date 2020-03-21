Marshall Wace LLP Sells 287,235 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.48% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,691,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,458,346 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

