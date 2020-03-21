Marshall Wace LLP Sells 161,100 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.48% of Cedar Fair worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE FUN opened at $18.24 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

