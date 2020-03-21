Marshall Wace LLP Sells 141,439 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141,439 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

