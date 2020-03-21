Marshall Wace LLP Sells 13,863 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.36. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $149.21 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

