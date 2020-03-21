Marshall Wace LLP Sells 13,584 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HMS were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HMS by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HMS by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HMS by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

