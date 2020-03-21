Marshall Wace LLP Sells 108,668 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,668 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.95% of Addus Homecare worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.