Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of TRI Pointe Group worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
