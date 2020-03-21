Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,153,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Frontline worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Frontline Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

