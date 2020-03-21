Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,068.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,377.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,322.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 53.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

