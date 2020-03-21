Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 435.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

EW stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

