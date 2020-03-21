Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 295.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 990,120 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 546,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 404,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $926.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 62.95%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.69%.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

