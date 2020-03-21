Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 40,777 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.53% of Wingstop worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Wingstop by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on WING shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

WING stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

