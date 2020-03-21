Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 501,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

