Marshall Wace LLP Invests $13.23 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 516,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

