Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of IAA worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,890,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IAA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 485,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IAA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,453,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after purchasing an additional 665,240 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE:IAA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

