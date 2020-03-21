Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

