Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.21 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,152 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.