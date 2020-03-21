Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.95 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4,501.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Total were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Total by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

