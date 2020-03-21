Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,624,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of WH stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

