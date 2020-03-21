Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 450.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 353,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $18.14 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

