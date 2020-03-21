Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 105,974 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period.

NYSE IR opened at $19.61 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

