Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

