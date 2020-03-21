Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $33,043,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

