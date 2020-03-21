Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,191.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,191.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Markel stock opened at $785.18 on Wednesday. Markel has a 52-week low of $726.01 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,164.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.
About Markel
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.