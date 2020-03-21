Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $41.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

