Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) VP Buys $16,140.00 in Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $16,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,022.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCS opened at $10.71 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

