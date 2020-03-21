Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,668 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

