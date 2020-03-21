Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 16.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was up 16.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 8,570,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,097,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Specifically, President Edward C. Coppola bought 19,948 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,280. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $936.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.14%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,430,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

