Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $380.33 million, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.