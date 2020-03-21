Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
Shares of LXFR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $380.33 million, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
