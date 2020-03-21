Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2.23 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00008673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, BiteBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02678848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00191169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, BigONE, BiteBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

