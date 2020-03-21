Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.
NYSE:LL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
