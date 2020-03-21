Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:LL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

