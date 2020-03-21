Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,905 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.89% of CareDx worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

