Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Strategic Education by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

