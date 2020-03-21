Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 433,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.