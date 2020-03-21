Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,818,507 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,818,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,111,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

