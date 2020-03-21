Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 38,102 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Globant worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

GLOB opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $141.67.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

