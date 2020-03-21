Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 28,918 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.28% of BIO-TECHNE worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $157.63 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

