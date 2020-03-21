Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of UGI worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of UGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

