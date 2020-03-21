Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 247,289 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,289 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

