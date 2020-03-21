Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 218,518 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $23.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

