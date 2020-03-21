Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 156,003 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,003 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.47% of Medallia worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $85,524,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at $428,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at $709,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15.59. Medallia has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,577.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.