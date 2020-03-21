Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 114,588 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,588 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.76% of Wingstop worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wingstop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Wingstop by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

