Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 104,807 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,807 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

