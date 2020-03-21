Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.