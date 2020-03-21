Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125,759 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Concho Resources worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

