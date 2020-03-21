Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 595,821 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,686 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

