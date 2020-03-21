Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,501,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,338,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332 in the last ninety days.

BYND opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

