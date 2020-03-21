Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $944.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

