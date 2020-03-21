Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 695,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

